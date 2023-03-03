Berenberg Bank Trims Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Target Price to GBX 125

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 125 ($1.51) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut Primary Health Properties to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 105 ($1.27) in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Primary Health Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

LON:PHP opened at GBX 106 ($1.28) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 111.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.54. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,300.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 95.75 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 152.30 ($1.84).

Primary Health Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Primary Health Properties

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.63. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 35,000.00%.

In related news, insider Richard Howell bought 37,827 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £41,231.43 ($49,754.35). Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

