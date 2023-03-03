Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ingevity Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ingevity in a research report issued on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ingevity’s current full-year earnings is $6.81 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ingevity’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NGVT. StockNews.com cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Ingevity Stock Performance

NGVT opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.83. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.77 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Ingevity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,974,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,512,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,523,000 after buying an additional 433,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,398,000 after purchasing an additional 322,066 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 928,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,304,000 after acquiring an additional 104,938 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 12.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 913,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,667,000 after purchasing an additional 98,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

