Molson Coors Beverage Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Molson Coors Beverage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Molson Coors Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Several other research firms also recently commented on TAP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $53.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -185.37%.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.