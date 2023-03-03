Cormark Weighs in on Argonaut Gold Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Argonaut Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Argonaut Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

TSE AR opened at C$0.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.49. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.33 and a 12-month high of C$2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The firm has a market cap of C$397.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

