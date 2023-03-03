William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Repay in a research report issued on Monday, February 27th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Repay’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Repay’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Repay to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Repay to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20. Repay has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $701.03 million, a PE ratio of -772.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter worth $392,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Repay by 88.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 231,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 108,355 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repay by 2.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 277,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the second quarter valued at $525,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

