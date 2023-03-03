Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Reduced by Cormark

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

CG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. CSFB decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.23.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$8.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.18 and a 52 week high of C$13.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -63.64%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

