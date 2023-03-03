MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for MasTec in a research note issued on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MasTec’s current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MasTec’s FY2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTZ. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

MTZ stock opened at $102.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. MasTec has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $102.61. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.76 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.01 and a 200-day moving average of $85.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after buying an additional 134,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 7.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,306,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,967,000 after buying an additional 219,922 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in MasTec by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,249,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,421,000 after purchasing an additional 89,184 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

