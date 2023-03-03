Contrasting Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) & FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB)

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) and Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FVCBankcorp and Bay Banks of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FVCBankcorp 29.92% 12.69% 1.14% Bay Banks of Virginia N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FVCBankcorp and Bay Banks of Virginia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FVCBankcorp $83.52 million 2.83 $24.98 million $1.30 10.35 Bay Banks of Virginia $55.38 million 2.27 $7.06 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

FVCBankcorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bay Banks of Virginia.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FVCBankcorp and Bay Banks of Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FVCBankcorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bay Banks of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

FVCBankcorp presently has a consensus price target of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 30.37%. Given FVCBankcorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe FVCBankcorp is more favorable than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.1% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FVCBankcorp beats Bay Banks of Virginia on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also offers online and mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area. The company was founded in November 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About Bay Banks of Virginia

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, such as small business loans, asset based loans, and other secured and unsecured loans and lines of credit; purchased loans; residential and commercial mortgages; home equity loans; consumer installment loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile and boat financing, home improvement loans, and unsecured personal loans. The company also provides credit cards; and insurance, online banking, telephone banking, mobile banking, analysis checking, cash management deposit, wire, direct deposit payroll, lockbox, positive pay, and remote deposit services, as well as a line of commercial lending options. In addition, it offers management services, including estate planning and settlement, as well as trust administration, investment, and wealth management services; and revocable and irrevocable living trusts, testamentary trusts, custodial accounts, investment planning, brokerage services, investment managed accounts, and managed and self-directed rollover individual retirement accounts for personal and corporate trusts. As of March 9, 2020, the company operated 17 banking offices located throughout greater Richmond region, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, and the Hampton Roads region. Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

