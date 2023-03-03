Critical Contrast: Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 DiamondRock Hospitality 1 3 3 0 2.29

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 54.26%. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.41%. Given Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. DiamondRock Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -199.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DiamondRock Hospitality pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

31.8% of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A DiamondRock Hospitality 10.92% 6.93% 3.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A ($0.44) -26.77 DiamondRock Hospitality $1.00 billion 1.82 $109.33 million $0.46 18.96

DiamondRock Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DiamondRock Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DiamondRock Hospitality beats Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. The company was founded by Mark W. Brugger, William W. McCarten, and John L. Williams in 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

