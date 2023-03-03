First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) & Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Head to Head Review

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) and Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

First National has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First National pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First National pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First National has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Lakeland Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

33.8% of First National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of First National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First National and Lakeland Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lakeland Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

First National currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.49%. Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.18%. Given First National’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First National is more favorable than Lakeland Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First National and Lakeland Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National $62.04 million 1.85 $16.80 million $2.68 6.83 Lakeland Bancorp $337.96 million 3.66 $107.37 million $1.64 11.62

Lakeland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First National. First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First National and Lakeland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National 27.07% 16.47% 1.20% Lakeland Bancorp 27.14% 10.44% 1.09%

About First National

First National Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. The company was founded in March 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NJ.

