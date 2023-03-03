Reviewing Seven & i (SVNDF) and Its Competitors

Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF – Get Rating) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Seven & i to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Seven & i and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven & i N/A N/A N/A Seven & i Competitors 2.64% 17.46% 5.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Seven & i and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven & i 0 0 0 0 N/A Seven & i Competitors 1092 2635 2814 103 2.29

Dividends

As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 8.64%. Given Seven & i’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seven & i has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Seven & i pays an annual dividend of 57.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 129.5%. Seven & i pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 56.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Seven & i is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seven & i and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Seven & i N/A N/A 0.22 Seven & i Competitors $28.25 billion $680.16 million 142.88

Seven & i’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Seven & i. Seven & i is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Seven & i shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Seven & i rivals beat Seven & i on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores. Its Overseas Convenience Store Operations segment engages in convenience store operation and gasoline retail businesses. The company's Superstore Operations segment operates retail business that provide daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities. Its Department Store Operations operates department stores that provide various merchandise products. The company's Financial Services segment offers banking, leasing, and credit card services. Its Specialty Store Operations segment operates specialty retail stores. The company's others segment engages in real estate and other businesses. It operates approximately 22,500 stores in Japan and 71,800 stores internationally. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

