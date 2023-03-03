Comparing UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) & Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UniCredit and Westamerica Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCredit $22.96 billion 1.92 $1.82 billion N/A N/A Westamerica Bancorporation $266.88 million 5.51 $122.03 million $4.53 12.07

UniCredit has higher revenue and earnings than Westamerica Bancorporation.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

UniCredit has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares UniCredit and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCredit N/A N/A N/A Westamerica Bancorporation 45.73% 19.84% 1.70%

Dividends

UniCredit pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of UniCredit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for UniCredit and Westamerica Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCredit 1 0 9 0 2.80 Westamerica Bancorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00

UniCredit presently has a consensus price target of $15.16, suggesting a potential upside of 53.72%. Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus price target of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.21%. Given UniCredit’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe UniCredit is more favorable than Westamerica Bancorporation.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats UniCredit on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniCredit

(Get Rating)

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Germany, Central Europe (including Austria, Czech Republic and Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia), Eastern Europe (including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, Serbia, Russia). The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.