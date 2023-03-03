Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FTCH. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,960,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,123,000 after purchasing an additional 562,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Farfetch by 42.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,075 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Farfetch by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,652,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,164,000 after buying an additional 1,782,800 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,441,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,388,000 after buying an additional 1,560,043 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Farfetch by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,422,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,839,000 after buying an additional 4,101,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

