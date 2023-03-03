Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Roth Mkm from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NOVA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NOVA opened at $17.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.12. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 75,853 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 100,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth $1,801,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 798,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 292,330 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

