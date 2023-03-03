Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $80.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENV. Raymond James cut shares of Envestnet from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.56.
Envestnet Price Performance
Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $61.16 on Monday. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $84.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.63.
Envestnet Company Profile
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
