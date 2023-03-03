Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $80.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENV. Raymond James cut shares of Envestnet from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.56.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $61.16 on Monday. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $84.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,528,000 after buying an additional 49,658 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in Envestnet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,983,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,863,000 after buying an additional 60,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Envestnet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,951,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,767,000 after acquiring an additional 76,910 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

