Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

E.W. Scripps Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $11.76 on Monday. E.W. Scripps has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $23.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $981.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Insider Activity

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $680.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.77 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

In other E.W. Scripps news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $140,693.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,794.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of E.W. Scripps

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 74,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,315,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,909,000 after purchasing an additional 57,571 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

