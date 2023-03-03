Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Lowered to $41.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on U. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Unity Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unity Software from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.79.

Shares of U stock opened at $29.42 on Monday. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $109.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.17.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,434.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,973 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,824,000 after buying an additional 1,077,052 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in Unity Software by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 811,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after buying an additional 290,255 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Unity Software by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

