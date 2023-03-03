Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.60.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $25.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.82 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $32.96.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -935.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

