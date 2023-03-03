JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target to $785.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $800.00 to $785.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CABO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $850.00 to $680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,105.71.

Cable One Stock Down 0.4 %

Cable One stock opened at $682.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $753.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $838.66. Cable One has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,576.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

