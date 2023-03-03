Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $33.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TDOC. SVB Leerink raised shares of Teladoc Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.19.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE TDOC opened at $25.44 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 567.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $47,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,766.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,525.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $47,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,766.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,340 shares of company stock valued at $156,332 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading

