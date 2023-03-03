Select Medical’s (SEM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Select Medical from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

Select Medical Price Performance

NYSE:SEM opened at $26.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.68. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $30.78.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 40.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $3,809,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,919,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Select Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Select Medical by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,617,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,932,000 after buying an additional 1,170,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $24,027,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Select Medical by 46.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,097,000 after purchasing an additional 676,592 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Select Medical by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,866,000 after purchasing an additional 266,914 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

