JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target to $29.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PARR. StockNews.com raised Par Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Par Pacific from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of PARR opened at $29.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.05. Par Pacific has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $29.61.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $386,063.49. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,661,129.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARR. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 1,028.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 232,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 211,549 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 77.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at $13,246,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

