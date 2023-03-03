Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hibbett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.50.

Hibbett Trading Up 0.5 %

HIBB stock opened at $70.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $898.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $75.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $433.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.82 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Hibbett by 47.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

