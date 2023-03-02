Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 1,180 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,180 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Target were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Target by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after buying an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 122,068.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Target by 70.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 725,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 171.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,954,000 after purchasing an additional 660,229 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.34.

Target Stock Down 3.6 %

Target stock opened at $162.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.