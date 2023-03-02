Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $252.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.58 and a 200-day moving average of $266.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $170.01 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 30.16 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

