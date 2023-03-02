Axa S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,966 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.4% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,055,000 after purchasing an additional 909,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,900,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 100.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,896 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. Zelman & Associates lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BLDR opened at $85.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $86.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.01.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.