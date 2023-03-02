Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 4,684 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.5% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 14,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 544,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,441,000 after acquiring an additional 79,273 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.4% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 129,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 27,915 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $96,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY opened at $59.71 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day moving average of $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.20%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

