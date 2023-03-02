Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,504 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $196.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,851 shares of company stock worth $364,532 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Autodesk to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

