Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,763,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $349.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $429.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.01. The company has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

