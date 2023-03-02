Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 410,273 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,102,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 410,273 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.12% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $20,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 17.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $21.57.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Read More

