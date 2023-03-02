125,914 Shares in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125,914 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $2,476,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,050,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADT Price Performance

ADT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.35. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. ADT’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ADT in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

About ADT

(Get Rating)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.