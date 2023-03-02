Eaton Vance Management Sells 353 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.11% of Advance Auto Parts worth $10,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 96,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 44,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 10.7% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $138.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.55. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.00 and a 1 year high of $231.43.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

