Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 618 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,135,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,555 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 519.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,164,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,194 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,944 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,049,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.95. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.19%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

