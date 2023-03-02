Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $613,000 Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.94.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $110.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.28. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

