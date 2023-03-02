Royal Bank of Canada Has $45.85 Million Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,887,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.37% of Pan American Silver worth $45,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -24.54%.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pan American Silver to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

