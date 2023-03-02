Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 590,400 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,325,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $20,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 6.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 7.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYO. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

In other news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $35,759.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,693.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 26,861 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $149,615.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 785,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,117.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $35,759.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,322 shares in the company, valued at $948,693.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,720. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

