Zacks Investment Management Takes $59,000 Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 266.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,555,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after buying an additional 3,311,571 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 375.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,210,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,052 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 198.4% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,766,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,443 shares during the period. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,355,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 263.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 900,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.03 million, a P/E ratio of 73.83 and a beta of 0.13.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.48 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.54%. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NAT shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

