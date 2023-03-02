Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $55.13 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,733 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of Zimmer Biomet worth $55,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $122.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.98, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

