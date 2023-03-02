Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 890,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 1,265,953 shares.The stock last traded at $49.78 and had previously closed at $52.70.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.774 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.23.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average is $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after purchasing an additional 81,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Recommended Stories

