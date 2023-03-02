Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 279,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,744 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $55.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

