iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EFG stock opened at $88.58 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

