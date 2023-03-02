Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 113.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:F opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $18.25.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

