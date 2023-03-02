Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 264.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 82.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIMC opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $61.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.01%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIMC. StockNews.com lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

