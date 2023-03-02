Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 46,200 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 218.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 25.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 17,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAAS stock opened at $15.32 on Thursday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $30.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

