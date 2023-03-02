Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 108.0% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 19,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 37.3% during the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 8.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 101,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,125,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,963 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge stock opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.99. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

