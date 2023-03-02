Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 600 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.31% of Bel Fuse worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 704.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth about $242,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 0.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bel Fuse Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $36.77 on Thursday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $458.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

