Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 472,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,902 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $43,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 84.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 574,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,932,000 after buying an additional 262,502 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 260.0% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3,267.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,616,000 after buying an additional 859,200 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $108.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $86.98 and a 1 year high of $144.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.84.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

