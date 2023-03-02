Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stock Position Lowered by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,066,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 1,628.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $324.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $210.18 and a one year high of $353.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

