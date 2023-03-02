Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $333,000 Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.1% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 68,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 168.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 21,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at $695,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in RPM International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in RPM International by 16.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 41,456 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Price Performance

RPM International stock opened at $88.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $106.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.78.

RPM International Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.