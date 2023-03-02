Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,238.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHR opened at $48.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.72. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $55.29.

